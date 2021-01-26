Hastings starlet Davide Rodari joins League Two Crawley Town

Crawley Town boss John Yems says he has targeted Hastings United striker David Rodari for ‘a long time’

Hastings United have done it again. Just a fortnight after top talent Benn Ward made the leap to join Premier League Burnley, striker Davide Rodari has signed for League Two Crawley Town.

The 21-year-old has joined John Yems’ Red Devils for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with a further two years’ option.

The striker was born in Switzerland and is of Italian and Dutch descent. After playing within the academies of Inter Milan and Novara in Italy, Rodari joined Hastings United in February 2017, where he has helped turn the club into major promotion contenders in the Isthmian South East division.

Rodari reportedly turned down an approach from Scunthorpe United to join Crawley and Hastings boss Chris Agutter said: “I am so pleased for Davide. When he came to us from Eastbourne Borough, it was always with a view of helping him become a professional footballer.

“Davide has worked so hard to achieve this dream, and if anyone deserves it, he does. Whilst I am gutted our time together has come to an end, I am equally delighted that Hastings United has been able to help another local young man push on to a higher level.”

New boss Yems told the Crawley Observer that Rodari is a player that has been on his radar for a long time. He said: “He’s a good player and scored a lot of goals. I have known of him for the last four or five years.”

Rodari tweeted: “Absolutely over the moon to sign my first professional deal for @crawleytown! Thank you everyone involved at @hastingsufc for the last 4 years! Met people and made memories I will never forget #Family