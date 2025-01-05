Renovators are ready to move in, says Farsley chief

By Andy Mitchell

AWAY DAYS: Farlsey haven’t been ‘home’ all season

Contractors have been drafted in to get Farsley Celtic’s pitch revamp back on track with chairman Paul Barthorpe insisting the original firm “let us down”.

Under-fire Celts chief Barthorpe told The NLP that patience had run out over “the contractor’s ability to meet our demands in terms of timescales and quality”.

The National League North outfit have spent the entire season on the road, groundsharing 70 miles away at Buxton amid delays to work at The Citadel that was meant to be completed over the summer.

The club has cit...