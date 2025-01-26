Micah’s muddle over a trip to Shields

By Jon Couch

FAUX PAS: Micah Richards

TOP pundit Micah Richards has told of his rather embarrassing Non-League adventure – after turning up at the wrong ground!

The former Manchester City and England defender had intended to visit North Shields’ Daren Persson Stadium on Saturday to watch their FA Vase fourth round match with West Didsbury & Chorlton, who are managed by his friend and former City teammate Paul Marshall.

But instead, the BBC and Sky Sports personality mistakenly ended up at the 1st Cloud Arena, home of the Robins’ big rivals South Shields.

That day, South Shields were s...