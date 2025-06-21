Connect with us

MILLERS MADE FOR CHAMBERS

WINNER: Carlton Town new boy Ashley Chambers won a promotion and Trophy double with York City
PICTURE: Alamy

SERIAL winner Ashley Cham By Matt Badcock and end-all is that I am still am in their play-off win over Luton
bers says Carlton Town tick all the boxes when evaluating his aims for next season – especially their intent to be in the promotion hunt.
The 35-year-old has enjoyed a sparkling career in both the professional and semi-professional game.
That included being a key part of Gary Mills’ York City side that won promotion into the Football League in the sam...

    Gibraltar ace is a rock for Marc

    DORKING Wanderers boss Marc White has made Gibraltar international Louis Annesley his first signing of the summer. Centre-back Annesley, 25, joins from National League side Braintree Town and arrives with experience at the likes of Woking, Barnet, and Dundalk in Ireland. With 51 Gibraltar caps to his name, Anneseley becomes...

    Penn so proud to capture Kyle

    HALESOWEN Town boss Russ Penn admits even he was surprised to lure back Kyle Finn for a Yeltz return. The Irish midfielder is back at The Grove after spending three years taking Tamworth from Step 3 into the National League. A former Coventry City youth, Finn, 26, featured in Hereford’s...

    TOWN TAKE LEAP IN CLUB HISTORY

    By Jon Couch CAMBERLEY Town have paid homage to their proud history in launching their new club crest – inspired by a racehorse from over 100 years ago! Club archives suggest the name of their Krooner Park home derives from a four-year-old race horse called Krooner who, on Friday July...

    DON’T BE SAD, BE GRATEFUL!

    Steve HILL HILLY’S AWAY DAYS Burke’s gone”. Two words on my phone that transformed a normal Thursday evening into a JFK moment. Unlike the dead Kennedy, we knew the bullet was coming – it was just a question of when and where. As I replied to my son’s brief but...