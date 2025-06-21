Connect with us

Latest News

DATA IS A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME!

Mark HARRIS
NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE CHAIRMAN

HENRY Ford once said, “if you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.” This could easily be applied to how Non-League football clubs go about generating commercial income.
Times are hard and corporate generosity is in short supply. Some clubs are really good at commerce, but others less so. Many clubs fish almost exclusively in a pool of local businesses.
CHALLENGE OR OPPORTUNITY
Rarely do national brands now pay purely to put their logo on something. They demand m...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    DALE DELIVER A MOSS S.O.S

    ROCHDALE have strengthened their back line for next season with the signing of right-back Dan Moss. The 24-year-old captained Millwall’s Under-23 side and enjoyed loan spells at Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient before joining Woking on a permanent deal in 2022. In his three years with the Cards, Moss played...

  •

    BRADSHAW GETS BIG GIG WITH NASH

    MARK Bradshaw has been confirmed as Curzon Ashton’s new head coach. The 55-year-old former Stafford Rangers, Macclesfield and Halifax Town left-back will step up to take charge of the Nash on a permanent basis after ten years at the club. The National League North club have moved swiftly to replace...

  •

    COLLS AIM TO TOP THE POLLS

    Boss Clegg has set his sights high By Chris Dunlavy PERFECT MATCH: Jordan Hunter and, inset, his Atherton Collieries manager Michael Clegg PICTURE: Rick Matthews MICHAEL Clegg says Atherton Collieries es must start thinking like winners again after arresting a dismal two-year decline. Clegg, 41, guided the Lancastrian side to...

  •

    GREAT TO BE BACK

    RETURN: Carlisle United are back in Non-League after 20 years IT’S been 20 years since my team Carlisle United found themselves outside of the Football League and in the fifth tier – but I’m really looking forward to it! I thoroughly enjoyed following the Cumbrians up and down the country...