DATA IS A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME!
DALE DELIVER A MOSS S.O.S
ROCHDALE have strengthened their back line for next season with the signing of right-back Dan Moss. The 24-year-old captained Millwall’s Under-23 side and enjoyed loan spells at Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient before joining Woking on a permanent deal in 2022. In his three years with the Cards, Moss played...
BRADSHAW GETS BIG GIG WITH NASH
MARK Bradshaw has been confirmed as Curzon Ashton’s new head coach. The 55-year-old former Stafford Rangers, Macclesfield and Halifax Town left-back will step up to take charge of the Nash on a permanent basis after ten years at the club. The National League North club have moved swiftly to replace...
COLLS AIM TO TOP THE POLLS
Boss Clegg has set his sights high By Chris Dunlavy PERFECT MATCH: Jordan Hunter and, inset, his Atherton Collieries manager Michael Clegg PICTURE: Rick Matthews MICHAEL Clegg says Atherton Collieries es must start thinking like winners again after arresting a dismal two-year decline. Clegg, 41, guided the Lancastrian side to...
GREAT TO BE BACK
RETURN: Carlisle United are back in Non-League after 20 years IT’S been 20 years since my team Carlisle United found themselves outside of the Football League and in the fifth tier – but I’m really looking forward to it! I thoroughly enjoyed following the Cumbrians up and down the country...