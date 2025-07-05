FANTASY NON-LEAGUE 2025-26

Latest News
GEORGE RIFLES HOME TO RESCUE BEARS
ALSAGER TOWN 2 CONGLETON TOWN 2 By Richard Scott CHESHIRE rivals Alsager Town and Congleton Town finished all-square in an entertaining friendly at Wood Park. Warren Jones’ North West Counties side took the lead after just six minutes when a mix-up in the Congleton defence allowed Luke Nicholls in and...
WILKO WADES IN AT TUDORS
HEMEL Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson has picked up versatile attacker Finley Wilkinson. The 22-year-old arrives at Vauxhall Road from National League champions Barnet having spent much of last season on loan. Wilkinson gained valuable National League South experience with Chelmsford City and St Albans City, as well as Braintree...
Wands ace Huk gains his Wings
WELLING United boss Lee Martin has won the race to sign Slovakian goalkeeper Slavomir Huk – prompting an intense battle for the number one jersey. Huk, 32, made his name with Dorking Wanderers where he spent nine years, playing a key part in their remarkable rise from Step 3 to...
ANG SCHTUM ON CARROLL
Harrop keeps quiet on Prem star rumour By Matt Badcock BIG DEAL! Former England striker Andy Carroll is rumoured to be in talks with Chelmsford boss Angelo Harrop, inset PICTURE: Alamy ANGELO HARROP says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on...