Latest News

FANTASY NON-LEAGUE 2025-26

WELL, here we go again. It only feels like yesterday that we were finishing last season’s competition. This season’s Fantasy Non-League will again only cost you £5 to enter. The FNL 2025/26 entry deadline will be midnight on Sunday, August 31. It is very important that you read the rules very closely as there are a few changes to the competition this season. Again, this season the EARLY ENTRY BONUS is in play, which again will be 1,000pts. This subject is always a difficult one and gauging what this should be is not easy. Last season, both our end-of-season champion ...

Continue reading...

  •

    GEORGE RIFLES HOME TO RESCUE BEARS

    ALSAGER TOWN 2 CONGLETON TOWN 2 By Richard Scott CHESHIRE rivals Alsager Town and Congleton Town finished all-square in an entertaining friendly at Wood Park. Warren Jones’ North West Counties side took the lead after just six minutes when a mix-up in the Congleton defence allowed Luke Nicholls in and...

  •

    WILKO WADES IN AT TUDORS

    HEMEL Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson has picked up versatile attacker Finley Wilkinson. The 22-year-old arrives at Vauxhall Road from National League champions Barnet having spent much of last season on loan. Wilkinson gained valuable National League South experience with Chelmsford City and St Albans City, as well as Braintree...

  •

    Wands ace Huk gains his Wings

    WELLING United boss Lee Martin has won the race to sign Slovakian goalkeeper Slavomir Huk – prompting an intense battle for the number one jersey. Huk, 32, made his name with Dorking Wanderers where he spent nine years, playing a key part in their remarkable rise from Step 3 to...

  •

    ANG SCHTUM ON CARROLL

    Harrop keeps quiet on Prem star rumour By Matt Badcock BIG DEAL! Former England striker Andy Carroll is rumoured to be in talks with Chelmsford boss Angelo Harrop, inset PICTURE: Alamy ANGELO HARROP says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on...