MIDWEEK RESULTS

A new era, but we are as ambitious as ever
The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
Our main aim is to entertain, vows Sav
Robbie Savage is determine to turn his Forest Green Rovers side into National League’s great entertainers – even if it means losing the odd game.
Morecambe: For now, thriving can wait
For wrung-out Morecambe supporters and hard-up staff, however, thriving can wait. After three years of hell and summer of despair, they are just happy to have their club back.
Wealdstone 0-1 Carlisle United: Stones run is over but Cox remains proud boss
Wealdstone boss Sam Cox says he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to see his side’s 100 per cent record ended by Carlisle United at Grosvenor Vale.