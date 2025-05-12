Spennymoor Town ‘weren’t good enough’ in FA Trophy final loss – but Glen Taylor remains proud

By Mark Carruthers

Spennymoor Town legend Glen Taylor reflected on a ‘tough’ afternoon as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat against Aldershot Town in the FA Trophy final.

After seeing off National League trio Boston United, Sutton United and Rochdale to secure a first ever Trophy final appearance, a Wembley date with the Shots proved to be a step too far for the National League North side.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Tommy Widdrington’s men took the lead just two minutes into the second-half with a goal from man of the match Jack Barham

Shots defender Dan Ellison doubled his side’s lead with 20 minutes remaining with a fine header – but it was Josh Barrett that stole the show with a stunning volley that set the seal of an impressive second-half display from his side.

Spennymoor Town captain Glen Taylor after his side’s FA Trophy final defeat against Aldershot Town (photo David Nelson)

Tough

Birthday boy Taylor, who turned 35 on Sunday, praised the Shots for their performance under the famous arch as he offered an open and honest view on his own side’s performance.

He told The NLP: “Today, it was solely the fact they’re a possession-based team, it was ridiculously hot out there and we could hit the intensity levels.

“They tired us, they took their chances, so fair play to them because they were the better side and they deserved to win.

“They’re full-time, they had a game last week, they’ll have trained most days, it’s tough for us because we have jobs but that’s no excuse.

“We’ve beaten teams that are full-time in our league and in previous rounds but today was an occasion when we weren’t good enough and we have to accept that.”

Emotional

There were emotional scenes in the aftermath of the game as the Moors playing and coaching staff applauded the efforts of around 4,000 supporters who had made their way from County Durham across the weekend.

Taylor admitted their reaction and being able to lead ‘his team’ out at the home of football has made the occasion an emotional one.

He explained: “It wasn’t meant to be but to see all of those people travelling, spending a lot of money to come here from the North East, especially with GCSEs and SATs going on for the kids, it’s unbelievable.

“Nobody can ever take the fact I’ve led my team out, the team I class as my team with my two children.

“It’s emotional but I’m really proud.”

