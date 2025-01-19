Chris Lines up FA Vase success

By Mark Stillman

Three-time Wembley winner Chris Lines is one of the most experienced players left in this year’s Isuzu FA Vase.

The 39-year-old’s successes under the arch include Bristol Rovers’ National League Promotion Final victory on penalties against Grimsby Town in 2015, with Lines successful from the spot.

The Bristolian is now with Step 5 side Roman Glass St George, who are enjoying their best FA Vase run in their history.

Tony Beecham’s men haven’t conceded a goal in their four ties and reached the last 16 after a 1-0 win over Andover New Street last week, to set up a tie with AFC...