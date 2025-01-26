Ace Dave Jones repaying the faith

Ties in the Isuzu FA Trophy & Vase

By Andy Simpson

VASE VENTURE: Dave Jones is looking to rewrite history as manager of Atherton LR

PICTURE: James Lobley

When Atherton Laburnum Rovers chairman Shaun Lynch appointed a new manager 18 months ago, there were raised eyebrows among some observers.

His pick, Dave Jones, was only 23 at the time.

“Sometimes you have to give a lad a chance,” he said.

He has no regrets.

Fearless

On Saturday, the Greater Manchester outfit host Bourne Town in the FA Vase last 16 for what will likely be billed as LR’s biggest knockout game since they reached the co...