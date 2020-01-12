Basildon United name Alex Salmon as fifth boss of season!

BetVictor Isthmian League Basildon United unveiled Alex Salmon as their fifth manager of the season on Sunday within hours of parting company with interim boss Kris Newby.

Salmon, pictured, stood down at Eastern Counties Burnham Ramblers to succeed Newby who’d guided the Bees to a 4-2 win over Grays Athletic in his first match in charge on New Year’s Day.

He’s since delivered a defeat and two draws in Isthmian League North, the second stalemate coming against promotion-chasing Coggeshall Town on Saturday.

Club statement as Bees announce a new manager at the start of a new dawn.https://t.co/SfUBh9hN7X pic.twitter.com/ehofGOlxra — Basildon United FC (@official_bufc) January 12, 2020

A former Bees player, who turned out for a number of Non-League clubs including Enfield and Southend Manor, Salmon took the helm with the blessing of Burnham who thanked him in their own statement for “bringing through a young and hungry team”.

We would like to confirm that @alexsalmon17 has left the Ramblers and is going to @official_bufc . We would like to thank Alex and wish him the best of luck on his new job and thank him for his progression and bringing through a young and hungry team. — Burnham Ramblers FC (@BurnhamRamFC) January 12, 2020

Salmon takes over a side third from bottom and he told the Essex club’s website: “I am excited to be joining Basildon United at the start of this new project.

“I understand the local community and really buy into the club’s plans. It is part of my philosophy that I am a manager of a club and not just a first team.”

After parting company with three managers last season, the Bees have endured another turbulent campaign on the touchline.

Newby was brought in as a player by John Sussex, their first boss this season in September before being thrust into the Essex club’s hot-seat at the end of December to replace vice-chairman Lee Connor.

He’d been in temporary charge since the sacking of Glen Kendall in November after a single match in charge following the departure of Sussex.

Kendall, who played oversees in Poland and Thailand as a semi-pro, kicked off his managerial career in 2014 in Thailand before guiding both Clapton and Leyton Athletic in the Essex Senior League .

He’d also enjoyed a stint as assistant manager at Newbury Forest but left the Bees within hours of a 6-1 thrashing at home to Hornchurch in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Image courtesy of @official_bufc/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Basildon United, Basildon United FC, Isthmian League