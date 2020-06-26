Keith McMahon sacked by VCD Athletic after five years at the helm

Isthmian League VCD Athletic have called time on the five year reign of manager Keith McMahon.

The former Thamesmead Town boss confirmed his surprise departure at lunchtime on Friday after the Vickers released a statement on the Isthmian League’s website confirming his sacking.

McMahon, who stepped into the dugout at Oakwood in May 2015 as the successor Tony Russell, tweeted: “Didn’t see that coming. What’s the saying free agent.”

The Vickers were in eighth place in the Isthmian South East Division when the season was wrecked by the coronavirus and McMahon was also thanked for his work in the statement.

It read: “VCD Athletic FC announce that, following a committee meeting last evening and after much discussion, 1st team nanager Keith McMahon has been relieved of his position at the club with immediate effect.

“Keith has been part of VCD Athletic for the past five seasons and the club would like to put on record their thanks for all his hard work and effort during this time in trying to take the club forward. The club also wishes him every success in his next venture.”

Launching the hunt for his successor, the Vickers added: “Should any person wish to apply for the vacant position in the club, please send a CV to Club Secretary Dave Joy on davejoyo@yahoo.co.uk.”

