Barrow stars hailed as heroes whether it’s promotion agony or ecstasy!

Ian Evatt and his Barrow stars have been hailed by the club’s fans as they wait to find out whether there’re in with a chance of promotion back to the Football League.

The Bluebirds Trust have thanked the National League leaders after enjoying one of their “finest league performance in over half a century” before it was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

After voting to end their “indefinitely” suspended season last week, the National League’s clubs are now considering promotion and relegation from Non-League’s top tier, a move that could see the Bluebirds handed an historic return to the Football League after a 48-year absence.

Bluebirds Trust chairman Steve Herbert said: “If ever there was a season the supporters wanted to see played out to the end, it was this one. 2019/20 has seen our finest league performance in over half a century. We have finished top of the National League and have been top since November.

“The Bluebirds Trust, and all our supporters, would like to pay tribute to Ian Evatt, his management team and all the players for providing us with a wonderful season, wonderful football and wonderful memories.

“The season has now been cut short for considerations of health, public safety and practicality. We don’t know what will happen next for football – that will be decided off the field. But, whatever happens, our players have been winners on the field.”

“There are difficult decisions ahead regarding next season. Our own view is that these decisions should be driven by performance in the matches that actually took place – as would have been the case had the season run its full course. We can understand and respect that other clubs, in other circumstances, will take a different view.

“Whatever decisions are reached there will be winners and losers. Naturally we hope that our Club will be amongst the winners, as we have been throughout the season. Whatever the outcome, we will stick together and show our class on and off the pitch.”

The Bluebirds Trust paid tribute this week as supporters donated over £6,000 in ticket sales for the home games against Chesterfield and Woking that never got a chance to go ahead.

The funeral of Bluebirds legend Brian Arrowsmith was held earlier today. We plan to pay a fitting tribute to him when we are able to and our thoughts remain with his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Brian ?#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds pic.twitter.com/XnNIR1NrZX — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) April 28, 2020

Bluebirds legend and Football League record appearance record-holder Brian Arrowsmith was also laid to rest on Tuesday with club officials vowing to hold a proper tribute to their former player-manager when it is possible after the public health crisis.

Aged 79 when he passed away earlier in April, the defender made 580 appearances – 378 in the Football League – in two spells between 1961 and 1977.

Images courtesy of Paul Allington/AFC Barrow & @BarrowAFC/Twitter