There’s Scopes to upset ’em as Concord Rangers prepare for FA Trophy Final

By Matt Badcock

WEMBLEY BOUND: Concord Rangers celebrate reaching the FA Trophy final after defeating Halesowen Town,

PICTURE: Paul Raffety

DANNY SCOPES says Concord Rangers are taking inspiration from cup kings Marine, Chorley and Hornchurch as the countdown to their big Wembley final accelerates.

The National League South Beach Boys have been busy preparing for the long-awaited Buildbase FA Trophy final against Harrogate Town a week tomorrow.

Boss Scopes says the buildup has been a real test of his management skills as they navigate through a training camp on the back of no games since...