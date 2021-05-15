Concord Rangers chairman calls it a day

ANT SMITH says he will still support Concord Rangers financially and from the terraces despite deciding to step down as chairman after 21 years.

Smith cited his love of the game dwindling in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic as his main reason for relinquishing his role.

In that time, the Beachboys have gone from the Essex Senior League to the National League South, and an FA Trophy final appearance last week.

It has been all change at the Essex outfit with manager Danny Scopes resigning along with a number of his backroom staff.

Smith posted on twitter: “It is with sadness but immense pride that I have decided the time is right for me to step down as chairman of the club.

“The past few months and days have taken their toll on me personally and my love of the game has dwindled.

“The decision making at all levels of our game have been an embarrassment over the past few months, I feel all I have done over the last year is battled for the good of Non-League football.

“Twenty-one years is a long time as chairman of a club, but I leave it in a good place with a very healthy cash reserve and no debt, also overseeing around £750k in ground improvements to facilitate our position in the National League.

“I have experienced so many proud moments with so many fantastic people.

“I will continue to support the club financially, and, as always, on the terraces.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank so many wonderful people that I have had the pleasure of working with and supporting with at a very special club.”