‘Exit was the best option’ for former Concord Rangers boss Danny Scopes

By Matt Badcock
BOWING OUT: Danny Scopes, at Wembley last week, has resigned as Concord Rangers manager
PICTURE: Alamy
DANNY SCOPES says he is “gutted” and “hurting” after his shock resignation from Concord Rangers just a week after leading them out at Wembley – but the boss says he wants a dug-out return as soon as possible.
The surprise announcement came on Tuesday but Scopes says he handed in his resignation on Sunday following club meetings for the new season.
Chairman Ant Smith stepped down from his role on Monday but has said he will continue to back the club financially and from...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login