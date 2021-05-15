Hereford skipper Jared Hodgkiss hoping it’s third time lucky in Trophy Final

By David Richardson

JARED Hodgkiss hopes it can be third time lucky for him at Wembley when he leads out Hereford on their date with destiny.

The Bulls captain has twice visited the national stadium but is yet to taste success there.

The 34-year-old, a National League title winner with Macclesfield Town, has no plans for retirement just yet although knows it could be his last opportunity to lift silverware under the arch.

“I’ve been to Wembley a couple times but as the 19th man when I was at West Brom and we lost both times,” the full-back told The NLP.

“I was 31 when we won the league w...