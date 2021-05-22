Non-League Paper, North West Counties Premier, Step 5, Step 5/6 and below

Return of the Macclesfield a dream for owner Robert Smethurst

By David Richardson

 

 
HAVING A FACELIFT: Macclesfield’s Moss Rose home is being spruced up for their fresh start
PICTURE: Alamy

MACCLESFIELD FC owner Robert Smethurst believes the phoenix club’s allocation into the North West Counties League Premier Division has made their dream a reality.
The newly-formed Silkmen will start at Step 5 next season after Macclesfield Town were wound up in September in the High Court over debts exceeding £500,000.
Successful local businessman Smethurst purchased the assets of the club a month later and vowed to fund their rise back through the leagues whil...

