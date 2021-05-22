Return of the Macclesfield a dream for owner Robert Smethurst

By David Richardson



HAVING A FACELIFT: Macclesfield’s Moss Rose home is being spruced up for their fresh start

PICTURE: Alamy

MACCLESFIELD FC owner Robert Smethurst believes the phoenix club’s allocation into the North West Counties League Premier Division has made their dream a reality.

The newly-formed Silkmen will start at Step 5 next season after Macclesfield Town were wound up in September in the High Court over debts exceeding £500,000.

Successful local businessman Smethurst purchased the assets of the club a month later and vowed to fund their rise back through the leagues whil...