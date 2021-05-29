New signing Joe Newton hoping to benefit from Havant & Waterlooville experience

MOVE: Joe Newton

AMBITIOUS Havant & Waterlooville have continued their summer transfer spree with the capture of left-back Joe Newton.

Newton, 19, arrives from Championship Coventry City, where he has spent the last two years as part of the Under-23 squad.

He previously played for St Albans City and Colney Heath, but it was his performances for Southern Premier side Royston Town in 2018- 19 – during which he was called up to play for England Colleges – that caught the eye of Coventry scouts.

Whilst Newton didn’t make the grade at Championship level, he feels the experience will help him prosper with the Hawks in National South.

“I’ve got the experience of Non-League,” he said. “I joined Coventry from Royston, where I obviously got beaten up a bit. It made me a lot tougher, especially when I was 16 or 17.

“Going to Coventry, it was tough to get started with the technicality at that level. But when I got going I think it really improved my game, and improved me physically as well. Hopefully that will show now.

“I’m an attacking fullback, I love to get up and down the pitch. On the other hand, I really like to defend, I’m very strong in one-on-one situations and I love to get a cross in.

“I’ve heard about how passionate and loud the fans are here and I just can’t wait to get started now.”

Newton is manager Paul Doswell’s sixth signing of the close season after Oxford City duo James Roberts and Joe Oastler, plus Josh Passley, Paul Rooney and Alex Wall.

“I’m very excited about Joe,” said Doswell. “I watched him a couple of years back at Royston Town and, when we heard that he might be available, we moved very quickly to sign him.”