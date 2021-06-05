Tyrone Mings was a star from day one, says former Chippenham Town team-mate

By Matt Badcock

WHAT A FIND! Tyrone Mings was snapped up from Chippenham Town

PICTURE: Alamy

LEE PHILLIPS made a good career out of getting the better of defenders but going up against a young Tyrone Mings in Chippenham Town training sessions showed the striker all he needed to know.

“He was a beast,” Phillips says. “Even back then. I’m not a small lad but trying to get past him in training – he’s strong, quick, good in the air – I found it hard to get the better of him, to be honest!

“Non-League can be a brutes’ game. I know a lot of players in Non-League and you’ve got to be strong and...