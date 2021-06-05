‘Tough’ Boreham Wood let eight players go

BOREHAM WOOD say they have made “tough decisions” after revealing eight players will be leaving Meadow Park.

Midfielders Adam McDonnell, Tom Champion, Keiran Murtagh and Piero Mingoia have been told they are being released while goalkeeper Ryan Huddart, defender Danny Woodards and strikers Matt Rhead, a two-time champion with Mansfield and Lincoln City, and Shaq Coulthirst are all moving on.

Manager Luke Garrard has also placed January signing Krystian Pearce on the transfer list for location reasons.

A number of last season’s squad will be staying on.

Highly-rated keeper Nathan Ashmore, talented right-back Kane Smith and hot-shot striker Kabby Tshimanga are all being retained.

They will be joined by defenders Jamal Fyfield, Femi Ilesanmi and David Stephens as well as Mark Ricketts, Gus Mafuta and Ty Marsh.

Boreham Wood finished 14th in the National League, 14 points short of the play-off places.