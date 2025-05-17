Boss drums up support

Connect with us

Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.

McIntyre living out his dream as a fan
By Matt Badcock

“I knew you were going to ask me about that,” the Chester boss, whose side beat Kidderminster in the semi-final, said. “It’s a terrible photograph, firstly. I think real conversations need to be had with 15-year-old me, by the way.
“That photo is 16 years old but I would like to go back in time and have a conversation with myself –...

