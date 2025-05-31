Oldham Athletic legend Joe Royle tips hat to Mellon

Legendary former manager Joe Royle has saluted current boss Micky Mellon for transforming the fortunes of Oldham Athletic.

“Micky has done more than well to take the club to the brink of promotion,” explained Royle, who managed the Latics from 1982-94 and who is now a director of the club.

“He had a good track record when he came to the club, and I can see why. I have been especially impressed with his man management.”

Royle, 76, was the Latics’ manager when they won their last silverware in 1991 – promotion to the First Division – and the following year they became founder members of the Premier League.

It has been a long downward spiral from those lofty heights to Non-League with the club on the brink of extinction.

It was Royle’s son Darren, the club’s CEO, who helped broker the deal for local businessman Frank Rothwell to invest £13m to buy the club, the stadium and its surrounding land.

“Every time I see Frank and his family I say ‘thank you’ because without them the club would have gone under,” Royle continued.

“It would be lovely for Oldham to get back into the EFL and a great reward for the owner and his family.”

Royle, who has the new stand at Boundary Park named in his honour, has great memories of his time at the club.

They included the only two previous Wembley appearances in the club’s history – the 1990 final of the League Cup and semi-final of the FA Cup four years later.

There was also the FA Cup semi-final in 1990 before they were played at Wembley, but Royle’s biggest achievement was guiding Latics back to the top-flight after an absence of 68 years.

And 12 months later Latics became founder members of the Premier League.

WARM WELCOME: Oldham boss Joe Royle at their League Cup homecoming in 1990

TOP DAYS: Andy Ritchie against Man United in 1990

Royle, who was on the touchline for the Latics’ two Wembley appearances, will have a different vantage point this time, probably the Royal Box given he is a club director.

Royle-ty

“I am leaving that to my son Darren to organise but that would be the place for Royle-ty to watch the game,” he joked.

Andy Ritchie, a club legend in the glory days under Royle and later manager of the club, will miss the big day as he is attending his godson’s wedding in Spain.

The former striker, 64, still lives in the town and has been saddened by the club’s slide into Non-League.

He said: “It was one of those things you didn’t think was going to happen. They got away with it for one or two years and you thought things would change and they would get better, but they didn’t.

“They have been in the wilderness so to speak for a few years, and I am so pleased for Frank and his family and everyone involved in buying the club.

“It needed someone who is a fan like Frank who just wants the best for the club.”

Ritchie says he cannot believe it is 31 years since the Latics last appeared at Wembley against Manchester United in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Neil Pointon gave Latics the lead in extra-time and they were on the cusp of victory until Mark Hughes’ last-gasp leveller. They lost the replay 4-1 at Maine Road.

Ritchie said: “There were only two substitutes in those days and after we took the lead Mark Brennan and I were stripped and ready to go on but neither of us did.

“I was remonstrating with Joe to get us on to try and break up the game. Unfortunately, the ball fell to Mark Hughes in the dying seconds, and the rest is history.”

Ritchie, who appeared in the 1990 starting line-up at Wembley, featured in the play-offs both as a player and manager.

He played for Leeds in 1987 when they lost in the final to Charlton and then triumphed as a manager, leading Barnsley to victory on penalties against Swansea at the Millennium Stadium as Wembley was being reconstructed.

“I was lucky to win promotion as a player and manager, but being managed pipped it because it was about what you wanted to do and the players taking that on board,” he said.