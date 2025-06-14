National League North
Happy Harri’s flying the flag
Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.
More in National League North
Enterprising deal for National League
Enterprise Rent-A-Car are set to be unveiled as the National League’s new title sponsor this week, The NLP understands.
Alfreton Town do not need to rush
New owner William Rush has stressed that ‘sustainable growth’ is key for Alfreton Town going forward.
Ian Watson steps into the hotseat at South Shields
Ian Watson believes the contrasting fortunes he has experienced as an assistant manager will hold him in good stead as he prepares to start his own managerial career with South Shields.
Perfect ten! Gareth Dean is Brack for more
Club legend Gareth Dean is back for a tenth season at Brackley Town.