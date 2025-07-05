Non-League Paper
ROB: SAV HAS MADE A MISTAKE
More in Non-League Paper
-
DALE LAND BIG POOLS DOUBLE
ROCHDALE boss Jimmy McNulty has made a statement of intent by completing a sensational double raid on Hartlepool United. McNulty raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he secured the signature of talented French midfielder Anthony Mancini, 24, on a one-year deal. And the Dale boss coupled that swoop by capturing prolific...
-
JASPER JOINS THE MARINERS
SOUTH Shields have snapped up former England Schoolboys goalkeeper Jasper Sheik from League Two side Crawley Town. The 20-year-old began his career at Charlton Athletic before spells at Woking and Aldershot Town led to dual registration stints across the Pyramid with the likes of Broadbridge Heath, Roffey, Winchester City and...
-
Tolu’s fired up for a big scrap
ATTACKER Tolu Ikuyinminu is expecting a ‘dogfight’ in Southern Division One Central – and reckons Leighton Town will be in the mix. The Reds rallied to finish seventh last season and will be eager to build on that this time around. “We will see some surprises, with some teams performing...
-
Jed strengthens Shots’ City links
ALDERSHOT Town boss Tommy Widdrington has hailed the club’s “excellent working relationship” with Championship side Bristol City after taking 19-year-old midfielder Jed Meerholz on loan. The Shots have developed close links with the Robins since the sale of teenage talent Josh Stokes in January 2024. “Having been made aware that...