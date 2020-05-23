Witton Albion add Isaac Baldwin to defensive roster for next season

Witton Albion have added former Brighouse, Halifax Town, Spennymoor Town and Farlsey Celtic defender Isaac Baldwin to their roster for next season.

After bringing speedy striker Scott Bakkor back to the Northern Premier League club in midweek, as well as midfielder Josh Gregory from Prescot Cables, manager Carl Macauley persuaded Baldwin to leave National League North Farsley Celtic after three seasons this weekend.

During his time at Throstle Nest, Baldwin helped them to promotion from the NPL’s top flight before being named in the league’s Team of the Year for his contribution.

The 23-year-old spent a large chunk of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Wincham Park from Farsley, making 21 appearances and scoring three times.

INTERVIEW ? We spoke to our latest recruit @Balderz7 about rejoining Witton Albion after his loan spell last season. Read the interview in full ?https://t.co/EUH79g7jL2 pic.twitter.com/o2StApDA6K — Witton Albion Football Club (@WittonAlbion) May 23, 2020

Baldwin told the club’s fans the reception he’d received from them before the onset of the coronavirus played its role in his decision to join on a permanent basis.

He told the club’s website: “I loved my time here last season and it played a big part in me signing. I’ve spoken to a few clubs during the off season but I felt that Witton was the best option for me and I’m looking forward to getting going now.”

Witton Albion spokesperson Paul Harper added: “We would like to extend a warm welcome back to Isaac and wish him well back at the club.”

For much more of the latest news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Karl Brooks Photography

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Farsley Celtic, National League North, Northern Premier League, Witton Albion, Witton Albion FC