Barnet 1-4 Notts County Magpies fly back into promotion picture

By David Bloomfield

BARNET 1

Petrasso 89

NOTTS COUNTY 4

Ellis 45, Rodrigues 46, Richards-Everton (og) 54, Boldewijn 85

RU BEAUTY: Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues slots in for 2-0

PICTURE: Dan Westwell

NOTTS COUNTY moved back into a play-off berth with a convincing victory over bottom club Barnet.

Notts head coach Ian Burchnall knew the importance of following up their crucial midweek win against Sutton.

And, while he says they can still improve, he was happy to return home with three points.

Burchnall said: “I am thrilled with the result, it might seem strange but I’m not 100% satisfi...