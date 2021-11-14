Aldershot Town, National League

Aldershot Town 2-1 Grimsby Town: Hurst stunned by super Shots

on

More in Aldershot Town:

By Steve Gibbs

ALDERSHOT T 2
Willard 12, Whittingham 62

GRIMSBY TOWN 1
Clifton 16

SHOCK: Tommy Willard scores Aldershot’s first goal
PICTURE: Ian Morsman

AFTER ten consecutive home defeats, Aldershot lifted themselves back off the floor to earn Mark Molesley just a second win in nine matches.
In contrast, Grimsby’s fourth defeat in a row left manager Paul Hurst questioning his side’s mentality.
“I’m immensely proud, we performed magnificently,” said Molesley. “That was an Aldershot story right there: chips are down, things are against us, doubters, and we rose to the challenge. We we...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login