Aldershot Town 2-1 Grimsby Town: Hurst stunned by super Shots

By Steve Gibbs
ALDERSHOT T 2
Willard 12, Whittingham 62
GRIMSBY TOWN 1
Clifton 16
SHOCK: Tommy Willard scores Aldershot’s first goal
PICTURE: Ian Morsman
AFTER ten consecutive home defeats, Aldershot lifted themselves back off the floor to earn Mark Molesley just a second win in nine matches.
In contrast, Grimsby’s fourth defeat in a row left manager Paul Hurst questioning his side’s mentality.
“I’m immensely proud, we performed magnificently,” said Molesley. “That was an Aldershot story right there: chips are down, things are against us, doubters, and we rose to the challenge. We we...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login