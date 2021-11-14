Aldershot Town 2-1 Grimsby Town: Hurst stunned by super Shots

By Steve Gibbs

ALDERSHOT T 2

Willard 12, Whittingham 62

GRIMSBY TOWN 1

Clifton 16

SHOCK: Tommy Willard scores Aldershot’s first goal

PICTURE: Ian Morsman

AFTER ten consecutive home defeats, Aldershot lifted themselves back off the floor to earn Mark Molesley just a second win in nine matches.

In contrast, Grimsby’s fourth defeat in a row left manager Paul Hurst questioning his side’s mentality.

“I’m immensely proud, we performed magnificently,” said Molesley. “That was an Aldershot story right there: chips are down, things are against us, doubters, and we rose to the challenge. We we...