Enterprising deal for National League

ENTERPRISE Rent-A-Car are set to be unveiled as the ‘s new title sponsor this week, understands.

In what looks a real coup for the National League, the US giant – who operate the largest rental network across the world and employ nearly 7,000 people in the UK – are signing a three-year deal.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car have been an official partner of UEFA since 2015 with their agreement covering both the Europa League and the Conference League.

They succeed , whose 11-year association with the competition came to an end after last Sunday’s Promotion Final at .

Next season’s Promotion Final will take place on the weekend of May 8/9, it has been confirmed.

The 2025-26 fixtures will be released on Wednesday, July 9. The season will kick off on Saturday, August 9, with the final day on Saturday, April 25.

The National League Cup also looks set to continue.

The competition between National League clubs and 2 sides was first introduced last season and saw Leeds beat Sutton in the final.

were voted to have Programme of the Year for the National League by their fellow clubs. Brackley scooped the prize for and were chosen in their division.

Rochdale were also awarded the National League’s Fair Play Award. and Hornchurch are the winners for North and South, respectively.

