Connect with us

National League

ACE KUHL GETS AID IN INJURY HORROR

By Jon Couch

FARNBOROUGH FC have set up a GoFundMe page for fans’ favourite Aaron Kuhl to aid his recovery from a horrific injury.
The 29-year-old was stretchered off in stoppage-time of Wednesday’s night’s 1-0 victory over Worthing.
The following day, Kuhl underwent surgery for a double leg break – an injury which is is expected to keep him sidelined for “several months”.
It is not the first time Kuhl, has suffered a serious injury. The former Slough Town and Dorking Wanderers midfielder also sustained a medial collateral ligament rupture ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League