Matt Taylor: Wealdstone exit is so tough

By Neil Harvey

Additional reporting by James Smith

HARD MOVE: Matt Taylor found it difficult to say goodbye to Wealdstone

PICTURE: Alamy

Matt Taylor admits leaving Wealdstone for Solihull Moors was a tough decision – but now is fully focused on getting his new side’s play-off challenge back on track.

The 43-year-old left the Stones to replace Andy Whing, who has been lured into the EFL by League Two outfit Barrow.

Former Walsall and Shrewsbury boss Taylor joined Wealdstone in the summer but the offer from their National League rivals – who missed out on promotion last season to Bromley on...