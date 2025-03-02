Oxford City 2-2 Woking: Neal Ardley’s Cards are willing and able

WOKING WON 2-1 ON PENS
By Patrick Lock
OXFORD CITY 2
McEachran 23, Willcox 29
WOKING 2
Effiong 9, 90+1
Will Jaaskelainen saved three penalties in the shoot-out – then stepped up himself to fire National League Woking into the FA Trophy semi-finals and avoid a near-miss upset against Oxford City.
The Finnish keeper was the hero as National League South side Oxford’s run came to the cruellest end in a miss-laden penalty shoot-out following Inih Effiong’s stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.
Both sides scored their first spot-kicks and then proceeded to miss the next seven between them,...
