South Shields announce departure of manager Elliott Dickman

South Shields have confirmed manager Elliott Dickman has left his role at the National League North club after a disappointing end to the 2024/25 season.

Former South Shields manager Elliott Dickman (photo Kevin Wilson)

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach took charge of the Mariners on an interim basis after they parted company with Julio Arca less than 24 hours after suffering a home defeat against Blyth Spartans in December 2023.

A positive run of form towards the end of the season saw Dickman guide the Mariners to within touching distance of the play-off places – although a defeat against Brackley Town in their penultimate game of the campaign all but brought an end to their top seven hopes.

After being handed the managerial role on a permanent basis at the end of the season, Dickman oversaw a positive summer of recruitment and that raised hopes of a more successful push for the play-off places.

However, injuries and large swathes of inconsistency coupled with early FA Trophy and FA Cup exits at the hands of Spennymoor Town and Macclesfield left Dickman fighting an uphill battle.

The turn of the year failed to bring an upturn in form and a run of just five wins in their final 22 league games meant Dickman’s side were sat in eighteenth place in the National League North table when their season came to an end with a 4-1 defeat at Marine last month.

That will now go down as the final game of Dickman’s reign after the Mariners confirmed his departure in a short statement released on Tuesday evening.

“South Shields FC can confirm that Elliott Dickman has been relieved of his duties as First-Team Manager.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Elliott for his dedication and contribution over the past two seasons. Everyone at the club wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

“With immediate effect, Sporting Director Lee Picton will assume responsibility for first-team affairs.”