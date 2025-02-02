DIARY OF A GROUNDHOPPER: Damn, it’s the double doughnut!

PITCHSIDE VIEW: Frome Town’s Badger’s Hill is my kind of ground

AFTER last weekend’s jaunt to Glastonbury, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be heading that way again this weekend. However, The Fox has seen pictures of Frome Town’s ground and he’s taken rather a fancy to it. I’m in!

Frome is not the easiest of places to get to from the East Midlands. I decide to go the M5

route and cut in past Bristol. Lo and behold there’s a major road closure on the A36, precisely the route I have chosen. Sigh.

After a tortuous diversion, I arrive at Badger’s Hill in time to bag a spot in ...