Chorley: Magpies’ stalwart Mark Ellis has found his range

By Richard Scott

GOAL THREAT: Chorley’s 11-goal defender Mark Ellis

Evergreen Mark Ellis isn’t the type to do things by halves.

Not content with carving out a 500-game professional career as a top-class defender, the 36-year-old is now revelling in a new role – as Chorley’s top goalscorer!

The former Crewe Alexandra and Notts County centre-back has netted 11 goals this season to propel the Magpies into promotion contention in National League North.

Ellis hasn’t previously scored more than five in any one season, but while his goalscoring exploits may have raised the odd eyebrow outside of...