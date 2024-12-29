IT’S GOALS GALORE AS CANARIES HALT BUCKS

By Paul Harris

HITCHIN TOWN 3

AFC TELFORD UTD 3

THIS was always a game to guarantee goals as the corresponding fixture last season saw AFC Telford complete a thrilling 5-4 victory.

Yesterday, six goals were shared in a frantic game of endeavour and entertainment.

Hitchin began well, forcing Telford to defend deeply, but after some 20 minutes of sustained home pressure, Telford’s Ricardo Dinanga opened the scoring in clinical fashion.

Unfazed, Hitchin continued to attack and were rewarded just before the half hour with a headed equaliser from Harry Titchmarsh.

Parity was s...