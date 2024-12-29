Lycett laps up late leveller

By Max Banner

SPALDING UTD 1

BROMSGROVE S 1

A LAST-GASP Carter Lycett goal ensured Bromsgrove Sporting left Lincolnshire with a valuable point.

Spalding skipper Glenn Walker gave the home side the lead on 11 minutes but the Rouslers equalised with a minute of normal time remaining, ensuring both sides went through December unbeaten.

The Tulips started the game brightly with midfielder Lewis Hilliard hitting an effort over in the eighth minute.

The opener came three minutes later as Walker’s shot found the bottom corner, taking the slightest of deflections on the way.

Walker ...