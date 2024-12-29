Clincial Crows are on the up

By Duncan Easley

ROYSTON TOWN 3

AFC SUDBURY 0

ROYSTON Town continued their push up the table with a comfortable victory against an AFC Sudbury side whose poor away form continued.

In truth there was not a lot between the sides, as what turned out to be a scrappy affair at Garden Walk was decided by the Crows incisiveness in front of goal.

The first Royston goal came from the head of skipper Adam Murray, as he rose highest to head home James Brighton’s accurate cross.

Man-of-the-match Brighton was at the heart of most of Royston’s best moves and was involved in the s...