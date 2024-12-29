LAVERY’S BOYS CAN BANK ON A BATTLE!

By Dave Lawrence

CALL SIGN: Callum Ebanks of Stratford scoring his team’s third goal

STRATFORD TN 3

Ebanks 42, 73, James 63

KETTERING TN 3

Stohrer 13, White 50, C Powell 78

DISAPPOINTED Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery praised opposition striker Callum Ebanks after his two goals earned ten-man Stratford a point in this thrilling top-of-the-table contest.

The Bards forward, who was back in the side after serving a two-match ban, proved a handful all afternoon as he took his season’s tally to eight.

“We have scored three away from home and drawn the game ...