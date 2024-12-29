Waders denied late by Church

By Richard Scott

BIGGLESWADE T 1

ALVECHURCH 1

BOTTOM club Biggleswade Town were denied their second league win of the season as fellow strugglers Alvechurch grabbed a point in the first minute of injury-time.

The Waders broke the deadlock with just seven minutes to go when a long throw-in from Liam Andrews was headed in from close range by Daniel Izekor and, with little time left on the clock you would have been forgiven for thinking that the hosts had got a priceless win.

However, Joe Willis equalised for the Church in the first minute of time added on when he was quickest to rea...