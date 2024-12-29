TRAWLERBOYS SHOW HEART

By Terry Lynes

LOWESTOFT TN 1

BARWELL 0

LOWESTOFT Town banished thoughts of their Boxing Day battering by Leiston as they picked up a vital win over Barwell.

On a mist enshrouded day, visibility was poor for spectators but that didn’t prevent the teams producing a tense hard fought encounter which was eventually settled by an excellent strike by Joao Rangel.

The first half was evenly contested with few clear-cut chances.

The better of those chances fell to Barwell with Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton grazing the upright, while Trawler-boys defender Harry Barbrook just managed to scramb...