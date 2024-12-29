EAGLES CAN SOAR AFTER DING-DONG YELTZ AFFAIR

By Roger Worsley

BEDFORD TOWN 3

HALESOWEN TN 1

BOTH these sides have their eyes on a promotion battle – and this match didn’t disappoint with Bedford’s victory not without a hint of controversy.

The Eagles took an early lead when Ryan Blake fired home, via a deflection off a defender, with just three minutes on the clock, after the visiting defence could only tamely clear a free-kick to the edge of the area.

The Yeltz, however, fought back almost immediately and forced Bedford keeper Adam Harrison into vital saves from Musa Ceesay Ceesay and Jamie Willets.

Ke...