Bees leave a sting in the tail of Blues

By Christopher Lander
HARBOROUGH TOWN 4
LEISTON 0
HARBOROUGH Town eased their relegation worries with a big win over a Leiston side, who smashed seven goals past Lowestoft just two days previous.
The Bees never looked in danger of squandering their first-half lead, especially after Leiston had Cameron Rayworthsent off for two bookings midway through the second half.
Harborough went in front after 10 minutes – Ben Stephens chesting the ball down and firing past William Johnson in the Leiston goal from close range.
Stephens and strike partner Luis Rose both went close to addi...
