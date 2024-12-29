Bees leave a sting in the tail of Blues

By Christopher Lander

HARBOROUGH TOWN 4

LEISTON 0

HARBOROUGH Town eased their relegation worries with a big win over a Leiston side, who smashed seven goals past Lowestoft just two days previous.

The Bees never looked in danger of squandering their first-half lead, especially after Leiston had Cameron Rayworthsent off for two bookings midway through the second half.

Harborough went in front after 10 minutes – Ben Stephens chesting the ball down and firing past William Johnson in the Leiston goal from close range.

Stephens and strike partner Luis Rose both went close to addi...