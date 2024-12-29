PROSSER’S PRESSING THE BUTTONS FOR UNITED

By Dave England

BANBURY UNITED 1

ST IVES TOWN 0

ALEX Prosser’s second-half strike ensured Banbury United ended the year with a hard fought victory over St Ives Town.

It’s been a tough year for the Puritans but a resolute performance built the foundations for a much-needed win.

Banbury should have taken an early lead when Harry Reilly galloped down the right but, from his low cross, on-loan Teddy Rowe mis-kicked eight yards out.

At the other end, Peter Abimbola lashed a good opportunity over.

AJ George broke down the right for Banbury, only for George Ball to fail t...