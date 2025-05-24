Latest News
Chertsey Town: Curfew is over but Mark Harper is hopeful
Mark Harper conceded it was “the right time” to leave Chertsey Town after two years in charge – and insists he is keen to return to management quickly.
More in Latest News
-
National League: The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists
Sunday's huge National League promotion final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.
-
Bath City: Premier League star was born a Roman
Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon - but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.
-
Southend United: Jack Bridge is beaming with his big goal
Southend United saviour Jack Bridge revealed how his risk-or-reward pass paid off with the goal of his career that booked a place at Wembley.
-
Steve Cotterill left sore as Forest Green Rovers pay the penalty
Steve Cotterill admitted he hadn’t entertained the prospect of Forest Green Rovers’ abrupt end to the season – and wants another crack at delivering an EFL return.