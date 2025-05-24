Connect with us

Chertsey Town: Curfew is over but Mark Harper is hopeful

Mark Harper conceded it was “the right time” to leave Chertsey Town after two years in charge – and insists he is keen to return to management quickly.
DEPARTURE: Boss Harper has left Chertsey Town

By Matthew Nash

The former Hampton & Richmond boss led the Curfews to the Isthmian South Central title after replacing Dave Anderson in the hotseat in May 2023.
They were then moved to the Southern League Premier Division South, finishing one point and three places above the relegation zone in their first season at Step 3 while knocking out National League Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Trophy.
