Greenwich Borough quit Southern Counties East Football League

Crisis-club Greenwich Borough have officially resigned from the Southern Counties East Football League.

SCEFL officials confirmed the Cannons had walked away from the Step 5 competition on Tuesday afternoon in a league statement. According to the league, their former member club blamed “business interuption” for their decision.

The statement read: “It is with reluctance that the Southern Counties East Football League have today accepted the resignation of Greenwich Borough FC from the League with immediate effect.

“The club have advised the following: ‘Due to the severe business interruption, Greenwich Borough FC will not be participating in the league from today.

‘We are not closing the business but just withdrawing from the competition. The club are not leaving for financial issues.’

“The board will meet quickly to determine next steps, and further updates will be made as and when necessary.”

Greenwich Boro were orginally established in 1928 as Woolwich Borough Council Athletic Club.

Their existence has been threatened since their old Harrow Meadow home was sold to property developers in 2009, the club subsequently ground-sharing with Holmesdale and then at Dartford’s Princes Park from 2013.

In 2016 they agreed a 30-year lease to share Cray Valley PM’s Badgers Sports ground but were evicted at the end of the 2018–19 season for failing to pay rent.

Relegated from the BetVictor Isthmian League’s South East Division last season too after finishing in 19th spot, they had been ground-sharing with Phoenix Sports in Barnehurst this term.

Under the headline ‘No chance to survive’, the club blamed a number of other parties for their current predicament in a long statement on their website.

Images courtesy of @greenwichborofc/Twitter