New Chippenham Town boss Michael Cook is sure about survival

New Chippenham Town boss Michael Cook is certain his new charges have enough quality to avoid relegation from National League South.

Cook replaced Mark Collier as interim manager until the end of the season last week with the Bluebirds in 19th place, one point above the relegation zone and with just one win in their last 12 league games.

The Hardenhuish Park hot-seat is the first he’s occupied since leaving Gloucester City in November where he guided the club to safety last season after being four points adrift in January.

Cook, pictured, told the The Non-League Paper on Sunday that it wasn’t “all doom and gloom” as he prepared for his side’s weekend trip to south London and the 1-1 draw they secured at Dulwich Hamlet.

“It’s not all doom and gloom because I was at the Chelmsford game and I think we’ve got quite a good team but they’re not playing to their maximum and are a little bit short of confidence,” Cook said.

“We just need a little bit more structure and to work on our transition. Once we get that into the lads’ heads over the next couple of weeks we’ll be going in the right direction. Hopefully we can stay up and then look a bit further long term.”

Cook was full of praise for his predecessor Collier who left after six years in charge and guided the club into National League South in 2017.

“Mark has done a sterling job and hopefully we can replicate everything that he has achieved in the last six years,” added Cook.

“Hopefully the lads can see that we are going to try and do things professionally and that everyone is included. Ultimately, we want to make sure that Chippenham Town don’t get relegated – that’s the end goal for us.”

Image courtesy of @ChipTownFC/Twitter

