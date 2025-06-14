Latest News
Buzzing Bees, a play-off show and a hint of controversy
The NLP team takes a look back at the 2024/25 season as our team deliver their verdicts on the clubs, players and managers that stole the headlines over the last year.
Shaymen go for Lakeland
National League club FC Halifax Town have confirmed Adam Lakeland as their new manager.
Trailblazers are honoured!
Non-League trailblazers have been rewarded for their tireless work off the pitch by being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Chris Dunlavy: Simon’s got his work cut out!
Hartlepool fans can be forgiven for affording Simon Grayson the sort of welcome reserved for cold-callers and travelling salesmen.
Mahon’s ready to roll with Coasters
Craig Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight.