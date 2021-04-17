Hartlepool United, National League, Wealdstone

Wealdstone 2-7 Hartlepool United: Richie’s so rampant as leaders hit seven

on

By David Richardson

WEALDSTONE 2
Lo-Everton 87, Gondoh 90

HARTLEPOOL 7
Oates 25, 47, Bennett 38, 41, 81 (pen), Featherstone 63 (pen), Shelton 76

MAKING A MARK: Mark Shelton tucks away Hartlepool’s sixth goal
PICTURE: Adam Williams

STOCKPORT County will be rushing to recall hat-trick hero Richie Bennett from his loan at promotion rivals Hartlepool United after he spearheaded the demolition of Wealdstone and kept their title hopes back on track.
The 30-year-old signed for Pools on April Fool’s Day but the joke has been on County who have seen the ex-Barrow, Carlisle and Port Vale front...

