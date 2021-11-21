Bromley 3-2 King’s Lynn Town: Cheek dishes a body blow!

By Machel Hewitt
BROMLEY 3
Cheek 44, 70, Alabi 61
KING’S LYNN T 2
Davis 6, Barrows 51
CHEEKY BOY! Michael Cheek celebrates scoring his winner
PICTURE: Ed Boyden
BROMLEY manager Andy Woodman has often spoken about the character of his side and he was proven right once again as they made it 11 league games unbeaten in a five-goal thriller at Hayes Lane.
Twice falling behind to goals from Jayden Davis and Ross Barrows in either half, Bromley came roaring back courtesy of the ever reliable Michael Cheek twice and substitute James Alabi.
“There’s no easy games in this league, but we kept ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login