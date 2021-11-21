Bromley 3-2 King’s Lynn Town: Cheek dishes a body blow!

By Machel Hewitt

BROMLEY 3

Cheek 44, 70, Alabi 61

KING’S LYNN T 2

Davis 6, Barrows 51

CHEEKY BOY! Michael Cheek celebrates scoring his winner

PICTURE: Ed Boyden

BROMLEY manager Andy Woodman has often spoken about the character of his side and he was proven right once again as they made it 11 league games unbeaten in a five-goal thriller at Hayes Lane.

Twice falling behind to goals from Jayden Davis and Ross Barrows in either half, Bromley came roaring back courtesy of the ever reliable Michael Cheek twice and substitute James Alabi.

“There’s no easy games in this league, but we kept ...